UPMC Whitfield, the largest private hospital in the South East, has announced a new sponsorship deal with Waterford Camogie.

Under the new sponsorship arrangement, UPMC Whitfield will act as management and team training kit sponsors, with the UPMC logo featured on the new Waterford Senior Camogie Team’s training gear.

"It further underlines UPMC Whitfield’s ongoing commitment to sporting excellence, building healthier communities, and delivering the best health care possible to everyone living in the South East region – right on their own doorstep," the hospital said.

Waterford GAA Camogie made history last year, with the Senior Camogie Team reaching the All-Ireland quarter-final for the first time, and the Minor Camogie Team winning the Munster A Final.

Waterford-based UPMC Whitfield has over 50 expert consultants working across a range of specialities, including radiotherapy; cardiology; orthopaedics; ophthalmology; oncology/haematology; radiology; ear, nose and throat; gynaecology; urology and general surgery. These are supported by a wider team of 180 dedicated medical, nursing and administration staff to ensure the 70-bed hospital offers patients care in a first-class facility that is close to home.

David Beirne, UPMC Whitfield Vice President and Ireland country manager, says: “Waterford GAA and camogie is definitely on the up, and we’re delighted to be able to play our part in supporting the team and our community.”

Donal O’Rourke, Waterford Camogie Senior Manager, says: “Waterford Camogie is delighted to welcome UPMC Whitfield on board as our training kit sponsor. We’re largely self-funded, and this new sponsorship deal will equip us with high-quality training gear to help us do Waterford proud and get the best from our teams. We very much look forward to working with UPMC Whitfield over the coming years.”

The UPMC Whitfield campus is operated by UPMC, an international, not-for-profit health care provider and insurer that is transforming the way care is provided. Trusted by millions of patients across the world and affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh, UPMC operates 40 hospitals, as well as 700 doctors' offices and outpatient sites, and is now delivering this global expertise to those living in the South East of Ireland.