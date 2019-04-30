Deployment of a mobile mortuary to Waterford adds insult to injury - Cullinane

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has said the deployment of a mobile mortuary at University Hospital Waterford is a "desperate, last-minute solution to a dreadful situation at the hospital."

Deputy Cullinane said concerns were expressed and acknowledged about the poor state of mortuary services at the hospital since 2004 and yet nothing was done.

Speaking this evening Deputy Cullinane said: “The announcement by UHW and the South/Southwest Hospital Group that a mobile mortuary was being deployed on a temporary basis to address very serious issues at the mortuary is an embarrassing and a desperate last-minute intervention."

Deputy Cullinane said that hospital management was aware since 2004 that the mortuary was not fit for purpose and yet UHW is still waiting for funding to build a new facility.

“While I acknowledge that a temporary solution needs to be put in place, the deployment of a mobile mortuary will anger people across the Southeast. It should never have come to this. The deceased and their families need to be treated with dignity and respect."

“UHW now has a Mobile Cath Lab and a mobile mortuary. The Government and the Department need to wake up and provide the capital funding needed to enhance services and facilities at the hospital. It is a scandal that Waterford and the Southeast always seem to be at the back of the queue. Enough is enough.”