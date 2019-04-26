Youths involved in 'serious assault' in Waterford

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at Earlscourt, Waterford late last night, Thursday, April 25, around 11pm.

A number of youths were involved in an altercation and three youths required medical attention and attended Waterford Hospital for treatment, gardaí confirmed.

It's understood a number of the injured parties sustained burn injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the assault at Earlscourt, Waterford or who can assist them in the enquiries to contact Waterford GS on 051 – 305300.