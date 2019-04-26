Met Éireann issues STATUS RED warning ahead of Storm Hannah

Met Éireann has issued a Status Red wind warning for Clare, the first red warning to be issued ahead of the arrival of Storm Hannah in Ireland this evening.

It is the fifth weather warning issued by the national forecaster ahead of the violent weather system.

Clare looks set to bear the brunt of the weather with 150km/h gusts possible in the banner. The warning is valid from 8pm until 11pm on Friday, April 26.

Two Status Orange weather warnings and one Yellow warning are now in place across the country with Waterford covered by the latest Status Orange warning.

Met Éireann forecasters have already put out a Status Orange warning for a large part of the country with wind gusts of up to 120-130kmh expected. A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 4 pm today until 5 am tomorrow.

Another Status Orange warning is a wind warning for Tipperary and Waterford from 10 pm tonight until 2 am Saturday.

A Status Yellow wind warning that also covers Connacht, Laois, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford from 11 pm tonight until 9 am tomorrow.