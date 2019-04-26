Waterford siblings who saved sister's life launch Carer of the Year Awards

Two young carers from County Waterford helped launch Family Carers Ireland’s annual Carer of the Year Awards 2019 recently.

The launch was hosted by broadcasters and patrons of the charity Mary Kennedy and Marty Whelan at The Westin Hotel, Dublin.

The Carer of the Year Awards are held by Family Carers Ireland to recognise and celebrate the remarkable contribution of Ireland’s 355,000 family carers.

Harry and Molly Flynn from Ferrybank on the Waterford/Kilkenny border were in attendance. They are currently Young Carers of the Year. They are siblings to Isabelle Flynn who has cerebral palsy and apnoea which causes her to stop breathing.

The Flynn family were told she would never walk, talk or have the use of her hands or legs, but through Harry and Molly’s constant attention and support they have taught her how to sit up, crawl, to hold a spoon and feed herself. They have also saved her life on numerous occasions by performing CPR when she stopped breathing on a bouncy castle, at the beach and in a shopping trolley.

Family Carers Ireland takes pride in recognising the huge sacrifice and commitment made by family carers in Ireland through the Carer of the Year Awards. Ireland’s family carers are providing on average 45 hours of care each week in their homes with many providing 24/7 care. The impact financially, socially, and in terms of their own physical and mental health can be immense.

Family Carers Ireland encourages communities, health professionals, friends and families of carers and young carers to nominate them for the 2019 Carer of the Year Awards. Nomination forms are available online at www.familycarers.ie or through contacting the freephone national careline on 1800 240724.

The Carer of the Year Awards will be presented at a ceremony in Dublin in November.