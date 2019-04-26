Third Met Éireann weather warning as Storm Hannah set to batter Ireland

Met Éireann issued its third weather warning overnight as Storm Hannah is set to bring 'severe and damaging' gusts to Ireland tonight.

Two Status Orange weather warnings and one Yellow warning are now in place across the country.

Met Éireann forecasters put out a second Status Orange warning at 4 am on Friday morning for parts of the country with wind gusts of up to 120-130kmh expected.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 4 pm today until 5 am tomorrow.

The second Status Orange warning, issued today, is a wind warning for Tipperary and Waterford from 10 pm tonight until 2 am Saturday.

Laois is included in a Status Yellow wind warning that also covers Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford from 11 pm tonight until 9 am tomorrow.

Storm Hannah will bring winds up to 130 km an hour and heavy widespread rain according to Thursday night's weather forecast from Met Éireann.

In her forecast after the RTÉ News, meteorologist Michelle Dillon gave the latest on the storm. She forecast that winds of up to 130km would hit with Cork, Kerry Limerick and Clare worst impacted.

The first sign of the storm will be rain in the early afternoon that will become widespread as the storm barrels in.

She warned that this would be followed by 'severe and damaging' gusts of storm force winds particularly in coastal parts from Friday evening.

Storm Hannah comes just days after a mini Easter weekend heatwave.

Wind Warning issued

Status: Orange

Location: Tipperary and Waterford

Valid: Fri 10pm to Sat 2am. pic.twitter.com/lasq3wGbJ9 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 26, 2019

MET ÉIREANN NATIONAL FORECAST

TODAY - FRIDAY 26TH APRIL

Damp and mostly cloudy this morning with scattered outbreaks of rain, but some dry periods also. A spell of more persistent rain will start to extend from the southwest by this afternoon. Winds will increase over southern and western parts of the country from late afternoon, with severe and damaging gusts developing in the southwest of the country as Storm Hannah approaches. Cooler than of late, with highs of 8 to 12 degrees.

TONIGHT - FRIDAY 26TH APRIL

Strong to gale force and gusty northwesterly winds in Munster, Connacht and south Leinster at first tonight, with severe and damaging gusts in west Munster and along the south coast. Becoming windy countrywide overnight but the most severe and damaging winds will gradually ease as the night goes on. Outbreaks of rain will continue tonight, with some heavy bursts, but the rain will gradually break up into showers and clear spells in the west and southwest overnight. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees.

TOMORROW - SATURDAY 27TH APRIL

A windy start to tomorrow Saturday with fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds. Remaining rain in the east and north will clear by early afternoon, with sunny spells and scattered showers in west and south extending countrywide. The showers will become increasingly isolated towards evening as northwest winds gradually moderate. Cool, with highs of 8 to 12 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Saturday night: Mainly dry with clear spells at first, but cloud will gradually thicken from the southwest and patchy light rain and drizzle will devlop in parts of Munster and Connacht overnight. Lows of 2 to 7 degrees, coldest in Ulster where clear spells will persist the longest. Mist and fog patches will form in the mainly light breezes.

Sunday: Sunday will be a mainly cloudy and misty day with patchy light rain and drizzle. Some limited brighter intervals are possible towards evening. It will be a little milder than recent days, with highs of 11 to 16 degrees, coolest along the east coast. Light southeast or variable breezes.

Sunday night: Continuing mainly cloudy and misty with occasional rain or drizzle. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees in mainly light southeasterly breezes.

Monday: Monday will be a mainly cloudy day with occasional rain or showers, but some limited brighter intervals could occur in parts of the east and north. Rain will become persistent in the west later in the day, extending eastwards over the country on Monday night. Top temperatures 12 to 16 degrees in moderate southeasterly breezes.

Tuesday: Present indications for Tuesday suggest a wet start to the day in many places, but drier and brighter weather will gradually extend from the southwest as the day goes on. Top temperatures will be around 11 to 14 degrees with winds veering westerly.

Wednesday: Sunny spells and showers.