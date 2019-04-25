Waterford confirmed for live Sky Sports appearance in 2019
The Waterford hurlers have been confirmed for the live Sky Sports appearance this summer as the UK broadcaster announced its live GAA Championships schedule.
After an encouraging league campaign, hopes are high for the Déise to put last year's disappointing Munster championship behind them in the 2019 edition.
Sky Sports have confirmed that the Waterford v Cork clash in the Munster championship round-robin phase will be screened live on June 8.
The first live game in their schedule features Kilkenny and Dublin in the Leinster championship on May 11.
Sky Sports 2019 GAA Championship Schedule:
Kilkenny v Dublin (Leinster SHC), Saturday, 11 May
Cavan v Monaghan (Ulster SFC), Saturday, 18 May
Mayo/New York v Roscommon/Leitrim (Connacht SFC), Saturday, 25 May
Cork v Waterford (Munster SHC), Saturday, 8 June
Leinster Hurling Championship (Leinster SHC) x2**, Saturday, 15 June
Football Qualifier Round 2**, Saturday 22 June
Football Qualifier Round 3**, Saturday, 29 June
Football Qualifier Round 4, Saturday, 6 July
SFC Quarter Final, Round 1, Saturday, 13 July
SFC Quarter Final, Round 2 (Croke Park), Saturday, 20 July
All Ireland Hurling Semi Final, Saturday, 27 July
All Ireland Hurling Semi Final, Sunday, 28 July
SFC Quarter Final, Round 3, Saturday, 3 August
All-Ireland Football Semi Final, Saturday, 10 August
All Ireland Football Semi Final, Sunday, 11 August
All Ireland Hurling Final, Sunday, 18 August
All Ireland Football Final, Sunday, 1 September
**Subject to fixture selection
