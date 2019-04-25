Waterford confirmed for live Sky Sports appearance in 2019

The Waterford hurlers have been confirmed for the live Sky Sports appearance this summer as the UK broadcaster announced its live GAA Championships schedule.

After an encouraging league campaign, hopes are high for the Déise to put last year's disappointing Munster championship behind them in the 2019 edition.

Sky Sports have confirmed that the Waterford v Cork clash in the Munster championship round-robin phase will be screened live on June 8.

The first live game in their schedule features Kilkenny and Dublin in the Leinster championship on May 11.

Sky Sports 2019 GAA Championship Schedule:

Kilkenny v Dublin (Leinster SHC), Saturday, 11 May

Cavan v Monaghan (Ulster SFC), Saturday, 18 May

Mayo/New York v Roscommon/Leitrim (Connacht SFC), Saturday, 25 May

Cork v Waterford (Munster SHC), Saturday, 8 June

Leinster Hurling Championship (Leinster SHC) x2**, Saturday, 15 June

Football Qualifier Round 2**, Saturday 22 June

Football Qualifier Round 3**, Saturday, 29 June

Football Qualifier Round 3, Saturday, 29 June

Football Qualifier Round 4, Saturday, 6 July

Football Qualifier Round 4, Saturday, 6 July

SFC Quarter Final, Round 1, Saturday, 13 July

SFC Quarter Final, Round 2 (Croke Park), Saturday, 20 July

SFC Quarter Final, Round 2 (Croke Park), Saturday, 20 July

All Ireland Hurling Semi Final, Saturday, 27 July

All Ireland Hurling Semi Final, Sunday, 28 July

SFC Quarter Final, Round 3, Saturday, 3 August

SFC Quarter Final, Round 3, Saturday, 3 August

All-Ireland Football Semi Final, Saturday, 10 August

All Ireland Football Semi Final, Sunday, 11 August

All Ireland Hurling Final, Sunday, 18 August

All Ireland Football Final, Sunday, 1 September

**Subject to fixture selection