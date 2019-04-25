International speakers visit Waterford to discuss education trends

An international team of speakers came together in Waterford recently to focus on exploring key trends facing current and aspiring educational leaders across the spectrum of higher education.

The seminar: Exploring Dimensions of Educational Leadership in Times of Continuous Change was funded by the National Forum for Teaching and Learning in Higher Education and explored key trends facing educational leaders across the spectrum of higher education.

The seminar was conceived and co-ordinated by Dr Anne Graham Cagney and Dr Mary Fenton at the Education Department, School of Lifelong Learning and Education at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT).

Participants represented educators from HEIs, FET, Primary and Secondary Education and other interested parties who are current and aspiring educational leaders.

The seminar marks the beginning of an initiative at WIT’s School of Lifelong Learning and Education to raise awareness of the critical role of leadership in education in times of continuous change.

It is one of seven Teaching and Learning seminars funded by the National Forum for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning in Higher Education as part of the 2018-2019 National Seminar Series.

The seminars take place in the institute from February to June 2019 and cover a range of topics from ePortfolios to Educational Leadership.

“We are delighted to be bringing such a wide range of internationally recognised Teaching and Learning experts to the institute to facilitate these seminars in collaboration with WIT staff,” said Dr Helen Murphy, Head of School of Lifelong Learning and Education in WIT and one of the designated institute associates for the National Forum for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning.

Each presenter took one of four main themes giving participants the opportunity to share experiences and explore frameworks and strategies that are being used to successfully bring about educational change. They included:

Professor Paul Conway (University of Limerick), spoke on leading learning in an era of accelerating change: opportunities and (wicked) problems facing us in Ireland.

Professor Jackie Potter (Oxford Brookes University, UK), shared the findings of a major research study on delivering educational change in higher education in the UK.

Dr Anne Graham Cagney (WIT) spoke on the importance of becoming a critically reflective digital practitioner in order to support students in the development of reflective judgment in a digital world.

Dr Leslie Cordie presented ideas on how educators can create cross-sectoral communities of practice to share expertise, and work together on solving common problems.