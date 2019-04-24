Met Éireann warning of damaging tree falls as a storm front bears down

Met Éireann is warning stormy weather could bring down leaf leaden trees resulting in power cuts and dangerous driving conditions as a result.

The warning is contained in a weather commentary issued by forecasters on Wednesday, April 24 ahead of stormy conditions due to hit on Friday night into Saturday, which has already led to a weather alert being issued.

"After an unseasonably warm and settled Easter Weekend, our weather is looking very disturbed and unsettled as we head through the rest of this week, with potentially stormy conditions for the southwest of the country later on Friday, 26th April.

"With many trees now in leaf, this system has the potential to result in trees down leading to power outages and dangerous driving conditions, so stay up to date with the forecast over the coming days," says the commentary.

"Conditions look ripe for rapid deepening of the low to take place as it comes across the North Atlantic, and a storm system is likely to form at sea by Friday morning. Met Éireann says its forecasters are monitoring a developing low-pressure system currently tracking towards Newfoundland just off the northeastern Canadian coast. They expect this to engage with the Jet Stream and travel eastwards across the Atlantic over the next couple of days.

"Present indications suggest the storm system will be starting to fill as it comes towards Ireland’s west and southwest coasts on Friday evening, however, the track of the system is still a little uncertain. We’ll obviously be firming up on the details over the coming 24 hours, but, for now, a wind advisory has been issued for counties Cork and Kerry," say the forecasters.

Pictured below forecast modelled winds at 7pm courtesy of the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting, the ECMWF.