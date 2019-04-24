'A scandal that Waterford is overlooked for vital child psychologist posts' - TD

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has described as scandalous news that Waterford City and County will not benefit from additional child psychologist posts, speech and language therapy and occupational therapist posts announced for the South East.

Deputy Cullinane said that of 14 additional posts for the region coming on stream not one has been allocated to Waterford. He also said that over €100,000 previously allocated to Waterford to ensure children with autism get assessments done privately to speed up wait times has been withdrawn.

Speaking today Deputy Cullinane said: “I am livid and outraged that Waterford children with autism and intellectual disabilities face having delayed assessments and supports due to a scandalous decision not to allocate additional posts to the county."

“Last year Mary Butler TD and I, along with parents of children with an intellectual disability met with Minister with responsibility Finnian McGrath. We impressed upon him the urgent need for more child psychologists, Speech and Language Therapists as well as Occupational Therapists posts."

“Since then, of the 14 additional posts allocated to the South East, not one has been allocated to Waterford. Meanwhile, multidisciplinary assessment teams have been established in Wexford, Kilkenny and Carlow but not in Waterford. And to add insult to injury over €100,000 needed to speed up assessments for children with autism has been withdrawn," Deputy Cullinane continued.

“This is a scandal and the Minister needs to clearly spell out the rationale for this decision. I will fight tooth and nail to ensure that all children in the region with an intellectual disability are assessed as quickly as possible and receive the appropriate supports."