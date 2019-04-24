Dead bodies left on trolleys at Waterford hospital

Serious issues have been raised regarding dead bodies being left on trollies following patient deaths at University Hospital Waterford.

The concerns of four pathologists were highlighted in the Irish Times on Wednesday, April 24.

The report quotes a letter written by the pathologists to the South-South West Hospital Group late last year regarding the issue which sees bodies left on trolleys in corridors, causing them to partially decompose and leading to "distress for families."

It claimed this problem has led to forced closed-coffin funerals for some of those families.

“Due to inadequate body storage and refrigeration facilities, most bodies lie on trolleys in corridors, often leaking body fluids on to the floor,” the letter read according to the Irish Times.

The letter also claims the mortuary facilities cause a risk to the environment and health due to an infection risk and that the mortuary in Waterford was originally reported as unfit for purpose 15 years ago.

Waterford Live has contacted the HSE for comment on the matter.