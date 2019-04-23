WATERFORD TRAFFIC: Rice bridge lift scheduled for Wednesday
WATERFORD TRAFFIC: Rice bridge lift scheduled for Wednesday
Motorists are advised that there will be a Rice Bridge Lift on Wednesday, April 24.
The lift will take place at 3pm.
23/04/2019
Search our Archive
WATERFORD TRAFFIC: Rice bridge lift scheduled for Wednesday
Motorists are advised that there will be a Rice Bridge Lift on Wednesday, April 24.
The lift will take place at 3pm.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on