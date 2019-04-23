RETAIL
Penneys to launch online shopping service
Penneys is planning to launch an online shopping service where items can be ordered online and collected in store.
According to reports in the Journal, Primark CEO Paul Merchant told a group of analysts that they are looking at rolling out and click-and-collect option for customers of the hugely popular retailer.
The new online shopping option will be brought in as a trial with the retailer saying they will remain focused on developing and improving their stores in the meantime.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on