Two men in court in relation to €1.3m Waterford drugs bust

Two Vietnamese men, aged 32 and 43, are expected to appear before a sitting of Waterford District Court this morning, Saturday, April 20, charged in connection with the seizure of cannabis plants in Waterford.

The discovery was made when Gardaí from the Tramore Drugs Unit and ASU (Armed Support Unit) searched an industrial premises at Waterford Airport Business Park during an intelligence led operation on Thursday.

Initial estimates put the seizure at €800,000 but following a full examination of the site investigating Gardaí have since confirmed that a total of 1,644 cannabis plants were seized with an estimated street value in excess of €1.3m.