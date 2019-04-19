Waterford FC to ask for investigation into 'FAI handling' of European matter

Waterford FC owner Lee Power has released a damning statement in the wake of a UEFA decision to effectively bar the club from taking its place in this season's Europa League.

He said the club is "deeply shocked" by the news and would be seeking an appeal and an investigation into the FAI handling of the matter.

"We feel we have been totally misled by the FAI and were given assurances throughout this five-month process by them that the licence would be granted. We also had club visits by UEFA Delegates during this period of which no issues were raised," Power said.

"As a club, we entered into substantial commercial agreements and invested heavily again into the team and also budgeted for the qualification money due in November. This will now have a serious financial impact on the club going forward."

"The circumstances to which this decision has been made and the events over the last week are unclear and dubious, bearing in mind representations made to us and assurances given."

"We will be asking for a full investigation into the FAI handling of this matter," he stated.

"I have instructed my UK lawyers to lodge an immediate appeal with UEFA and will pursue any legal avenue we have with regards to compensation and/or any wrongdoing against a number of parties."

"Finally, I must mention the people who matter the most – the supporters – who have supported this club through thick and thin and have been badly let down by the people in Ireland governing this process," the club owner concluded.