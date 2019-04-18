Gardai launch appeal in search for missing Waterford man

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing man Leonard or Lenny O’Neill from Waterford.

Leonard, 50, was last seen in the Ballybricken in the early hours of Tuesday morning, April 16.

He was wearing a dark coloured jacket and glasses resting on his forehead. He is of stocky build with brown eyes and a shaved head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051 305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.