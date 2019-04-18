Revenue seize large drugs haul bound for Waterford

Druga bound for Waterford have been seized in Dublin.

Revenue officers at the Dublin Mail Centre seized 5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Bailey, concealed in seven parcels labelled as ‘diaries’, ‘kitchen tools’, ‘USB fan’, ‘toys’ and ‘car air fresheners’.

The drugs, which originated in Canada and the USA, were destined for addresses in Dublin and Waterford.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting drug importations.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.