Minister urges people of Waterford to vote in plebiscite on directly-elected mayor

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy has made an order appointing Friday, May 24, 2019 as the polling day for the Direct Election of Mayor Plebiscite in Cork City, Limerick City and County and Waterford City and County. It is the same day as the local and European elections.

Polling will take place between the hours of 7am and 10pm. The total electorate currently stands at some 149,000 in Cork City, 147,000 in Limerick City and County and 85,000 in Waterford City and County.

"Whatever your views are on the proposal in the plebiscite, can I take this opportunity to encourage voters to go to their polling station during this 15 hour period on 24 May and have your say in the outcome of the plebiscite,” the Minister said.

To vote at the plebiscite you must be 18 years or over on polling day and ordinarily resident at the address at which you want to register. If you are on the register and have moved address recently, you may apply to get on the supplement at your new address.

Eligible voters who are not on the register and wish to vote at the plebiscite should complete a supplement application form, which is available from City, County or City and County Councils and online at www.checktheregister.ie.

Completed forms must be received by the registration authority for the area in which you reside by Tuesday, May 7.

If a person is eligible to vote by post, or is unable to vote in person due to a physical illness or physical disability and is resident in a hospital, nursing home or similar institution, and they are not on the Postal Voters List or Special Voters List, as appropriate, they can apply up to Sunday, April 28 for inclusion in the supplements to those lists. Application forms are available from City, County or City and County Councils.