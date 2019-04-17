Waterford roads to close for three days for works

Waterford City and County Council has announced that a number of roads will be closed in Dungarvan to facilitate "essential road surfacing works."

The road closures will be on a phased basis from Tuesday, April 23 to Thursday, April 25 from 8am to 7pm each day

The works will see the closure of Emmet Street from the top of Mary Street to its junction with St Augustine's Street on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Phase two will commence on Thursday and run into Friday with the closure of Mitchell Street from its junction with Rice Street and Western Terrace to the top of Mary Street.

Diversions will be in place throughout the works and caution and patience is advised.

Waterford Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.