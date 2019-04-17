University Hospital Waterford consultant orthopaedic surgeon joins UPMC Whitfield

Waterford's UPMC Whitfield, the largest private hospital in the South East, has appointed Paul McKenna as consultant orthopaedic surgeon as its team of specialist consultants continues to grow.

In his new role, Mr. McKenna joins Patrick Carton, Tadhg O’Sullivan, Greg Heffernan and Ian Kelly as part of UPMC Whitfield’s dedicated orthopaedics team.

Mr. McKenna has particular expertise in hip and knee replacement surgery and has served as consultant orthopaedic surgeon at University Hospital Waterford since 2014.

Originally from Los Angeles, Mr. McKenna completed his medical training at University College Cork, where he is now a clinical senior lecturer, and is a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons. He completed an international arthroplasty fellowship at the world-renowned Rothman Institute in Philadelphia.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “I’m committed to helping patients overcome and recover from joint injuries as quickly and painlessly as possible, and excited to be joining a talented team of orthopaedic specialists at UPMC Whitfield. It’s a fantastic facility for patients in the South East looking to ensure they receive the best possible care without having to travel far from home.”

UPMC Whitfield chief executive officer David Beirne welcomed the appointment. “Paul McKenna is widely recognised as a leader in his field, and we’re delighted to welcome him to UPMC Whitfield. His experience and expertise will be a great complement to our existing orthopaedics team and benefit patients requiring knee and hip surgery throughout the South East.”