Trade stand applications now open for Waterford Country Fair 2019

Businesses in the region are reminded that trade stand applications are now open for the long-awaited Waterford Country Fair which is back to Curraghmore House and Gardens in Portlaw, County Waterford on Sunday, June 9, for a fifth year.

Thousands attend the fair each year, most of them families, and with an even greater programme of attractions and events, crowds are set to hit a new record this year, the voluntary organising committee says.

Anyone interested in taking a trade stand or bringing a food vehicle to the event is asked to get in touch with the organiser, Jo Breheny, as soon as possible via email on jobreheny1@gmail.com or calling her directly on 087 298 6294.

“We’ve had lots of early bookings this year from artisan food and craft stall-holders, equestrian suppliers, trade stand holders and more. It’s our 5th Waterford Country Fair and we’re anxious to make an even bigger splash this year," Jo said.

"A collection will be taken up this year in aid of Waterford Hospice and we’d ask the public to be as generous as possible,” she added.