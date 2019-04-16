Unique egg hunt for children in Waterford this weekend

Waterford children have an Easter treat to look forward to on Easter Saturday, April 20 between 12 noon and 2.00pm when Waterford Retail Park celebrates the Easter break with an ‘egg-citing’ and unique Easter egg hunt and family fun day.

Led by an Easter character, local children will be in for an adventure, searching for Easter eggs, sweets, treats and surprises.

Children will also be entertained by face painters and a DJ. Large crowds of excited children and parents are expected for the fun-filled Easter egg hunt.

Jenna Culligan of Sigma Retail Partners, who manage Waterford Retail Park, said: “We look forward to this major seasonal event each year at Waterford Retail Park, and we are also looking forward to hosting many more family events into the summer.”

The Easter egg hunt and family fun day requires online registration.

To avoid disappointment, please book your spot through the Waterford Retail Park Facebook page.