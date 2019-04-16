Waterford to go to the polls on possibility of directly-elected mayor

The voters of Waterford will be asked on May 24 to decide whether or not they'd like to see the introduction of a directly-elected mayor in the county.

The committee to oversee the plebiscite public information campaign has launched the public information campaign for the plebiscites on directly elected mayors with executive functions for Waterford Council as well as Cork and Limerick.

Under the proposal, a directly elected mayor/lord mayor would be the chair of the council, have some of the roles and responsibilities currently held by a chief executive and assume the representational role held by the lord mayor/mayor of a council.

Former judge of the High Court, Henry Abbott, Committee chairperson, said: “The people of Cork City, Limerick and Waterford will be asked for their views in a plebiscite on the Government’s proposal for a directly elected mayor with executive functions for their area, on May 24th 2019."

"It’s very important that people have access to factual and impartial information before they vote on the issue. The committee are providing comprehensive information in a range of formats to the voters. I would urge everyone with an interest in this issue to take the time to read the information and consider attending a public information meeting in their area.”

The public information campaign will include:

· A dedicated webpage about the plebiscites, www.mayors.gov.ie, which will have a downloadable, detailed guide to the plebiscite in each administrative area, and a short video on the plebiscites

· Each household in the three local authority areas will also receive a guide to the plebiscite

· A newspaper and radio advertising campaign and social media campaign to raise awareness of the plebiscites

· A poster campaign, with posters displayed in local authority offices and elsewhere

· Public information meetings, presided over by the committee chair, to be held in the three local authority areas

Chairperson Abbott also urged members of the public in the three local authority areas to check if they are registered to vote on 24 May.

He said: “Being informed about the issues is important but being registered to vote is equally critical. Anyone who is eligible to vote in the local elections for the three local authority areas is also eligible to vote in the plebiscites. I would urge everyone in Cork City, Limerick and Waterford to check if they are registered at www.checktheregister.ie and to have their say on May 24th.”

Find out all you need to know at www.mayors.gov.ie