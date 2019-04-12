Irish Cancer Society looking for Waterford volunteers for Survivor Support programme

The Irish Cancer Society is looking for new volunteers in Tipperary for its Survivor Support programme.

Survivor Support is a phone based, one to one peer support programme where volunteers who have had cancer provide emotional and practical support to others going through cancer.

Speaking about the programme, Survivor Support and volunteer coordinator Irish Cancer Society Deirdre Murphy said: “Being diagnosed with cancer is one of the most difficult things that a person can go through. Our Survivor Support programme is really important to us because it means that newly diagnosed patients have someone to talk to about the emotional, physical and practical impact of their diagnosis.

“Having someone that knows what getting that news is like is so valuable, and it means that patients who are facing a possible diagnosis or starting treatment have someone to share their worries or anxieties with. And most importantly, it reassures them that they are not alone.

“I would encourage anyone who has been through cancer and who would like to help others to get in touch about the programme,” she concluded.

Volunteers are selected and trained to give support, practical information and reassurance when cancer patients need it most.

If you have had cancer and would like to know more, please contact Deirdre Murphy on 01-2310564 or email dmurphy@irishcancer.ie.