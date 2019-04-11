Waterford property raided as part of CAB operation

A location in Waterford has been searched as part of a Criminal Assets Bureau operation today.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), the Garda Dog and Revenue Customs Dog Units conducted a search operation today, Thursday, April 11, targeting the assets and activities of an international Organised Crime Gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

In total, six searches were conducted in counties Dublin, Meath and Waterford.

Five residential premises and one professional premises, a solicitors, were searched.

The following were seized:

Documentation in relation to the ownership of assets, financial documentation, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were seized and are currently being examined by Bureau Officers.

The CAB investigation centres on an International Organised Crime Gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drug

No arrests were made

"Today’s search operation is a significant development in the CAB investigation and will be seen as a major upset to the network used by this Organised Crime Gang to launder the proceeds of their drug dealing activities," gardai said.