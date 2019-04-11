Minister announces €500,000 flood works for Dungarvan

Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Flood Relief visited Dungarvan on Wednesday where he announced approval of funding of €562,000 to Waterford City and County Council under the OPW’s Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection scheme for a project at Duckspool, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

The development areas of Tournore, Sallybrook, Monsksfield, White Strand, Clonea Road are drained by the Duckspool stream which discharge via the Duckspool Marsh (adjacent to Friary College) through an old outfall culvert to Dungarvan Bay.

Given the age and condition of the culvert, it is considered to be of significant risk of collapse and also its size is no longer sufficient to cater for the high volume of stormwater resulting from the severe storms that are occurring and predicted to occur into the future.

This new infrastructure will significantly reduce the risk of fluvial flooding occurring in the Tournore, Sallybrook, Monksfield, Whitestrand, Clonea Road areas of Dungarvan. It is anticipated that the works will commence in October/November 2019 and to be completed by March 2020.

Speaking today, the Minister said: “Projects such as this one show my Office’s commitment to providing local authorities with the necessary funding to undertake very important local flood relief works. When completed, these works will provide protection to approximately 280 properties from flooding and/or at risk of flooding."

"The Minor Works Scheme has been very successful to date in facilitating the carrying out of a whole range of works and studies by local authorities in all parts of the country. These works underline the OPW commitment to addressing and alleviating flood risk."

Minister Moran concluded: “The success of this Scheme is in the numbers - over 730 applications with a value of over €47 million has been approved for local authorities to protect thousands of homes from flooding since 2009. I am delighted, therefore, to announce this funding for Waterford and look forward to when the works are complete so that the community can be assured of this protection from flooding”.