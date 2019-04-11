Jobs expo to take place in Waterford hotel next week

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) is hosting a ‘Recruitment and Information Expo’ event at The Tower Hotel, Waterford on Thursday, April 18 from 11:00am to 3:30pm.

This free event brings employers, educators and jobseekers together under one roof to showcase the opportunities available to people living in the South East Region. This event will be of particular interest to those who are looking for a new job, seeking to gain new skills or who need career advice.

There will be CV advice clinics available on the day along with an opportunity to meet with employers who are recruiting in the areas of hospitality, construction, healthcare, agrifoods, manufacturing, retail, service and financial sectors. There will also be a range of training providers available to provide advice and support to those in attendance looking to upskill.

The event is open to jobseekers and job changers, with over 30 companies such as Eishtec, Medite Smartply, Dawn Meats, Aldi, ABP Food Group, An Garda Síochána, the Defence Forces and many more recruiting on the day.

For further information on the ‘Recruitment & Information Expo’ event please contact Waterford Intreo Centre at 051 332017.