Leading annual event set to take place at Waterford IT Arena

The seventh annual Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) Lean Enterprise Excellence Forum will take place in the WIT Arena on May 9 and will feature subject matter experts and experienced industry practitioners who will present on core Lean themes.

The forum will be of interest to organisations of all sizes and from all sectors that have adopted or will adopt lean thinking and practices to enable and sustain competitiveness in national and global marketplaces. It is run in association with RIKON, WIT, the South East Lean Network, Lean Business Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland and Lean Construction Ireland.

According to Darrin Taylor, co-founder and co-director of the Lean Academy of Lean Enterprise Excellence, "this industry-academia conference focuses on best practices and cutting-edge developments in lean enterprise, operational and process excellence, lean thinking and practices, and continuous improvement.”

The forum will feature keynote speaker Professor Peter Hines, a prominent global thought leader in Lean and award-winning author who said: “I am as ever really looking forward to the WIT Lean Forum. It is by far my favourite conference of the year, full of genuine people looking to share freely their knowledge with other organisations. I am happy to be part of this gathering and will discuss my new book The Essence of Excellence.”

The annual WIT Lean Enterprise Excellence Forum is distinctive for featuring organisations of all sizes, from large multinationals to SMEs and micro enterprises.

The event is a free and open all-day conference. Places are limited, and it is strictly a ticket-only event. Booking is now open at www.witleanforum.com.