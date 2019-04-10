Waterford road to close for two weeks for water works
Waterford City and County Council has announced that it will close the following public road to through traffic from April 15 to May 3 to facilitate Watermains Rehabilitation Works.
The L7017 Ballykerogue Big Road, Stradbally, Co. Waterford will be closed.
Traffic will be diverted via R675 Coast Road Shanacool, L3018 Shanacool/Durrow and L7018 Englishtown Road.
Waterford City & County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
