Road closures announced for Waterford Retro Festival

Waterford City & County Council will close the following public roads to through traffic on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 to facilitate the Waterford Retro Festival.

Roads to be closed:

L1502 O'Connell Street and L90016 Hanover Street (closed from L15021 Thomas Hill to L5501 Gladstone Street) from 6am Saturday 13th to 8pm Sunday 14th April 2019.

L5501 Gladstone Street from 6am to 8pm on Sunday 14th April 2019.

Diversion Route:

Traffic will be diverted from L15021 Thomas Hill along L15022 Meeting House Lane to L5501 Gladstone Street on Saturday 13th April 2019.

Thomas Hill will operate one way, southbound only on Sunday, April 14.

Local access and access to the car park located at Little Patrick Street is only allowed on Sunday, April 14.

Waterford City & County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.