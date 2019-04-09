Waterford school honoured by European Parliament

The European Parliament has awarded a County Waterford school participating in the European Ambassador School Programme (EPAS) a plaque.

St Augustine's College, Dungarvan, was among 14 schools honoured at the EPAS award ceremony at the Brú Ború in Cashel last Friday.

Head of the European Parliament’s Liaison Office in Ireland James Temple-Smithson presented successful schools with their Ambassador Schools plaque and students received certificates of participation.

“The EPAS is one of our most successful initiatives. Every year I look forward to hearing the presentations delivered by bright and enthusiastic students," he said.

EPAS is now in its fourth year and 700 schools across the EU have completed the programme. This year, 60 secondary schools from all across Ireland are taking part. The programme aims to reach out to students and first-time voters, increasing awareness of Europe and citizenship at large.

“EPAS presents an excellent opportunity for us to educate students all over Ireland on what the EU does and how they benefit from the European project. We encourage curiosity, critical engagement and active citizenship, all cornerstones of our democracy.”