Young man killed in tragic Waterford crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash in Waterford on Monday, April 8.

Gardai in Tramore are investigating the single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred near O’ Keeffe’s Cross, Dunhill, Co Waterford on Monday evening at approximately 6pm.

A man in his 20s was fatally injured when the car he was driving and the sole occupant collided with a wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.