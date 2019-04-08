Waterford warned of pet thieves as two dogs vanish from same street

Waterford pet owners are being warned of possible dog thieves operating in the area after a number of dogs vanished in recent days.

One concerned citizen said that two dogs, pictured above, have gone missing from the same street in Lisduggan, Co Waterford.

She said there were now "two heartbroken owners" and she appealed to anyone who might know something about their whereabouts to return them.

The Dungarvan Animal Matters and Welfare Information group later said: "There are dog thieves operating. This just couldn’t be a coincidence."

"Who knows why they are stealing them - it could be for resale or it could be for practice dogs for fighting."

They appealed to owners to keep their dogs safe and to report suspicious behaviour or thefts.