Waterford hospital capacity increase must be supported - Cullinane

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has said that plans to expand capacity by hospital management in University Hospital Waterford must be supported by Government.

Deputy Cullinane said unacceptable out-patient wait times can only be reduced by increasing current and capital spend at the hospital.

Deputy Cullinane strongly criticised the Minister for proposals to "introduce a three-month recruitment freeze in our health service during a retention and recruitment crisis."

He said additional staffing is necessary to staff vital services and new units.

Speaking today Deputy Cullinane said: “The lack of joined up thinking between the HSE, the Department and University Hospital is staggering. While significant capital funding was spent to build the Dunmore Wing at UHW no additional current funding has as of yet been made available. Unless this changes none of the new 72 acute beds will be additional and therefore will not increase capacity."

“At a time when UHW needs to recruit additional staff for this new wing and for expanding cardiac services for the region, it is illogical for the HSE to be considering a three month recruitment embargo. "

“University Hospital Waterford needs significant and serious funding. Plans to build a new centre of excellence for Orthopedics and an eye and cataract clinic are badly needed to reduce wait times in these specialties," David said.

“It is truly incredible that while UHW management are submitting plans to expand services the HSE are putting in place recruitment constraints and have still not published the National Capital Plan. The Minister for Health needs to get a grip and end the disconnect between the HSE and acute hospital services.”