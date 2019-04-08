Waterford festival to feature on RTE series

Waterford's All Together Now festival is set to feature on RTE's cooking and sustainability show Grow Cook Eat on Wednesday, April 17 at 8.30pm.

Presenter Karen O'Donohoe heads to All Together Now with sustainability as well as art and music at its core. Organisers made the festival a plastic-free zone with traders directed to only use compostable packaging - no single-use plastics allowed!

Elsewhere on the show, Michael Kelly shows how French Beans are one of the most straight forward vegetables to grow. Both the climbing green, and dwarf purple varieties, do really well in the glasshouse, raised bed and container. This week Michael shows viewers how to grow their own.

Michael also visits Tramore Educate Together to serve pupils a delicious lunch as part of Eat Together, a social eating programme co-developed by GIY with the school, to help children connect with food by sitting down to eat at a table instead of wolfing down half a sandwich.

And chef Katie Sanderson makes Beans on Toast - but in a whole new way.

GROW COOK EAT is produced by David Hare of InproductionTV for RTÉ and is sponsored by BORD BIA and

StopFoodWaste.ie