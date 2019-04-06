Gardai seek help to find young woman missing from South East

Gardaí are seeking the public's help tracing 19 year old Daria Adamek who is missing from her home in Wexford town since Friday morning.

Daria was last seen in Redmond Square in Wexford at 8.45am on April 5, 2019 and Gardaí are concerned for her safety.

She is described as, 5'7'', with blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black and white leggings and blue runners. Daria was also carrying a purple rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200.