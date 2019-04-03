Waterford Port purchases three zero-emissions vehicles

The Port of Waterford has purchased three new zero-emissions Nissan LEAF electric cars for use transporting pilots and marine personnel on both sides of the Suir Estuary.

The zero emissions cars are part of a wider drive by the Port to reduce the environmental impact of their activities.

Other elements of the continuing programme include using renewable energy sources for heating and the installation of energy-efficient lighting on the quayside at Belview.

Solar panels have also been fitted on the roof of the Marine Point office development in Belview which houses the Port’s headquarters.

Commenting on the initiatives, Frank Ronan, CEO, Port of Waterford, said: “We are very conscious of our carbon footprint and recognise our particular responsibility as a commercial State company to play our part in the sustainability agenda. To benchmark our progress, we are now working towards environmental certifications.”

Pictured with two of the new Nissan Leaf electric cars acquired by the Port are Capt Ian Moriarty (Deputy Harbourmaster), Eoghan Cleere, Victor Whitty and Pat Heffernan (pilots) and Capt Darren Doyle (Harbourmaster).