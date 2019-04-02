10 new acts announced for Waterford's All Together Now festival

Following the announcement of a mouth-watering line-up for this year’s second chapter of All Together Now in Waterford, organisers have revealed ten more acts set to join the likes of The National, Fontaines D.C and Father John Misty.

Joining the bill for the new sold-out event, UK four-piece Bombay Bicycle Club will bring their hits like 'So Long See You Tomorrow' as well as possibly revealing some of their new music.

Michigan-born Reykjavik resident John Grant has also been added, along with Moodymann, Anna Calvi, Gus Dapperton, Tourist, Pussy Riot, Kokoko Kokoko, Black Midi The Claque, The Wailers and Rimon.

Set across 16 stages, All Together Now will feature natural amphitheatres, secret woodland stages, the Belonging Bandstand and more.

The flow of the festival will mean that the grounds will be easily navigable, intimate but with quirky gems, rolling lawns, gentle hills and hidden forests to enjoy the nature of this 3,000-acre site.

"We have plenty more to reveal over the course of the next few months as we count down to our sophomore outing," organisers said.

"We can’t wait to welcome you like-minded people, music lovers, passionate performers, families, artists, musicians, creators, rebels, and refugees of a changing festival landscape back to Curraghmore this August Bank Holiday Weekend."

All Together Now is Strictly Over 21s. Children up until the age of 12 can attend free of charge, accompanied by a parent with a Family ticket.

All Together Now takes place from August 2-4 and no day tickets will be available.