'Quiet crisis gripping Waterford': 200 locals speak out on mental health in the county

Sinn Féin local election candidate Conor D. McGuinness is set to publish a research document into mental attitudes and services in West Waterford next week.

McGuinness says mental health services have been under resourced and downgraded across the state by successive Governments over recent decades.

He says a “quiet crisis” is gripping communities the length and breadth of Ireland when it comes to mental health and well-being.

“The community and voluntary sector have stepped up in many cases to fill the gaps left in state services,” McGuinness tells Waterford Live.

The report will include a series of recommendations for action at local level.

“I have undertaken this research in the report in order to get a clear understanding of the mental health resources available to people in West Waterford and to identify the gaps in service.

“My report also takes account of attitudes in West Waterford to mental health and mental health services. Almost 200 local people shared their opinions with me as part of this research.”

An open invitation is extended to the public to attend its launch at the new Kirby Central Studio premises on 21 Mary Street, Dungarvan, on April 15 at 7pm. A number of guest speakers will attend on the night to share their experience and perspective including Talk To Tom suicide prevention and counseling service founder Ray Cullen and Sinn Féin mental health spokesperson Pat Buckley TD.