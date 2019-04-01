Waterford council granted €225,000 for works to Tramore and Helvick piers

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has announced details of €225,000 funding for Waterford County Council as part of a €2.2m package to assist 12 coastal local authorities undertake and complete 39 development and repair projects on harbours and slipways owned by them.

The package provides funding for maintenance and repair works in addition to supporting the ongoing development and enhancement of harbour facilities including some marine leisure developments.

€112,500 has been granted for Tramore North Pier remediation/strengthening and overslabbing works. Four new access ladders to North and South Piers, 12 new mooring blocks to the piers and remediation works to top surface of South Pier. Repairs to Helvick Pier wall and grout areas has also received a grant of €112,500.

The local authority programme forms part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marines’ 2019 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme, whereby the department co-funds up to 75% of the total cost of approved projects with the local authority providing the balance.

“The local authority-owned harbours in receipt of funding under this year’s programme play a critical role in the social and economic well-being of rural coastal communities. In addition to an immediate employment spin off during the works, this funding contributes to the ongoing development of fishing related activities, increasing participation in marine leisure and supplementing measures to attract greater numbers of tourists, which ultimately creates an environment for sustainable job creation opportunities in rural locations,” the minister added.