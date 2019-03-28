Excitement building ahead of Waterford Sounds of Spring concert

Excitement is building ahead of VoiceOver Choir Dungarvan's Sounds of Spring concert at Mount Melleray Abbey,County Waterford.

Guest artists at the event, which takes place on April 7 at 3pm, will include Maria O’Connor (cello) and the fantastic Waterford Male Voice Choir.

VoiceOver is a small but dedicated group who in their spare time love to sing everything from popular to classical music.

The afternoon is guaranteed to be a memorable one, enhanced by the beautiful acoustics and atmosphere of Mount Melleray Abbey.

Doors will open at 2.15pm. Tickets are €15 and are available online.