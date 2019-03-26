Election hopeful calls idea for directly-elected Waterford mayor 'ludicrous'

Independent candidate in the upcoming local elections in Waterford, Lee Walsh has described the proposals for a directly elected Mayor of Waterford as “ludicrous” and “fanciful."

Mr Walsh, who is a qualified financial advisor says that the €130,000 salary being proposed is "vulgar and shows how out of touch politicians are with reality."

“If the salary proposed was modest, I think people might favour the move but as it stands people can see that it is just more jobs for the boys."

Lee Walsh, who is a father of three from Dunmore East, has declared as an independent candidate for Waterford City East, said that his team will be campaigning for a no vote unless more powers are given to the new position.

“It is pointless creating this new position if the mayor cannot make executive decisions around planning and distribution of social housing. The housing crisis is the biggest crisis facing our country right now and politicians need to be made accountable.”

“This is a con job from Fine Gael, if they were concerned about local democracy they would listen to the tens of thousands of people in Waterford campaigning for 24/7 cardiac care”. “