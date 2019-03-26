Gardaí investigating attempted robbery at Waterford service station

Gardaí are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred at a filling station on the Cork Road, Waterford, in the earlier hours of Tuesday morning (March 26).

The attempted robbery took place at the Maxol at approximately 1am.

A male in his 20s was arrested for robbery under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and conveyed to Waterford Garda Station, where he remains in custody.

