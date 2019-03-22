PROPERTY IN FOCUS: One of the most expensive houses for sale in Waterford is an absolute beauty

This stunning house at Newtown View, Passage Road, Waterford is currently on the market for €510,000, making it one of the most expensive houses for sale in the entire county.

The superb four-bedroom detached family home is A-rated and boasts beautifully landscaped gardens in one of Waterford's most highly sought after locations.

The modern property contains floor to ceiling windows, flooding the open plan living space with natural light and opening directly onto the walled and private garden.

The house has a fully fitted kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms,, granite worktops, a living area with a raised stove insert and a beautiful patio.

The property is accessed through electric security gates and viewings strictly by appointment.

