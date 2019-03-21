Waterford projects awarded grants under Energia Get Ireland Growing Fund

A number of environmental projects in Waterford have been awarded grants under the GIY and Energia Get Ireland Growing Fund for 2019.

They include: Amber Hill Group, Kilmeaden; GrowTogether Educate Together, Grangemanor; Solas Cancer Support Centre, Men's Group Garden; Sowing and Growing Recovery Garden; St. Paul's BNS 50th anniversary garden; Waterford Women's Centre.

The Amber Hill Group in Kilmeaden said: “Over the years we have passed on our growing knowledge to our children. We aim to improve our tunnel with this grant and install a new hen house.”

GrowTogether Educate Together, Grangemanor, said: “At the moment we do not have a garden, therefore we will be really planting acorns. This grant will help us realise a dream held by many of the parents to teach our children the beauty of homegrown vegetables."

"We will start from scratch and build this garden up from the ground. I am hoping to collaborate with our local men's shed to build the boxes we need. And have volunteers ready to go when needed. This could change lives in our school. Kids will get the opportunity to slow down, learn the basics of growing yourself and reap the rewards at the end.”

Solas Cancer Support Centre, Men's Group Garden said: “We are a charity that supports those affected by cancer. Our Men’s Support Group meet on a weekly basis and this group of 15 men, who each live with cancer, manage our five raised beds. This project is horticultural therapy in living colour every Tuesday morning. In most cases the members of this group are not able to return to work because of their diagnosis so to be able to contribute to this project is hugely significant.”

Sowing and Growing Recovery Garden said: “We are a mental health group located in the Dept. of Psychiatry in UHW. In this group we use the occupational therapy of gardening as a medium to engage adults in the recovery process. We promote the use of activity to improve wellness. Current gardening activities are indoor herbs and sill boxes and planting/maintenance of our plants in the garden. We aim to create a feature wall alongside Waterford Healing Arts Trust."

"Gardening is an inclusive activity, which targets the majority of our service users. Evidence shows the benefits of the project include reduced stress, improved concentration, a reduction in aggressive behaviour and enhanced social interaction.”

The St. Paul's BNS 50th anniversary garden group said: "Currently we grow in pots indoor - sunflowers, cress, tomatoes and some herbs. We also grow potatoes outdoors in bags, and strawberries and mint in larger pots. We would like them to have the opportunity to grow and eat their own food. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of our school and we would love to celebrate this by the formal opening of our school garden.”

Waterford Women's Centre said: “The Waterford Women's Centre supports women who experience social, cultural, educational and economic disadvantage through the delivery of community education programmes enabling access to further education training and employment. A 50-place childcare centre supports the work."

"The Women’s Centre consists of three townhouses situated in Waterford City Centre and houses a 50-place childcare centre over two of the three back gardens. The third garden is overgrown and in need of basic infrastructural work in order to utilize the space. The women's centre focuses on health and wellness as a basis for all our programmers."

"The use of this space will be invaluable for all our groups including the childcare centre. This grant will enable us to deliver programmers directly related to growing and cooking food and facilitate an appreciation and understanding of the relationship between food and health.”