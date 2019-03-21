Waterford to host brand new four-day festival this summer

Festival concept, ‘Spirit of the City’, will descend on Waterford City for the first time this year, following on from its successful inaugural year in Cork in 2018.

Celebrating emerging craft beers and distilleries, Irish entertainers and the iconic atmosphere of Waterford City, ‘Spirit of the City’ will run from May 2 to May 5.

The event will transform Bolton St. Car Park into an outdoor extravaganza for cocktail lovers, foodies and the culturally curious. The four-day programme is jam-packed with experiential and sensory activity such as cocktail demonstrations from award-winning mixologists, varied culinary delights from local street-food suppliers, exciting performances from fire breathers, live bands and DJs.

Up-and-coming comedian, Bernard Casey, who counts almost 1 million views on YouTube and more than 65,000 fans on social media, will take the stage on the Thursday night. The crafty comedian hails from Co Kerry has taken the internet by storm with his videos ‘The Polish/Irish Barman’, ‘The Irish Listening Test’ and his hugely popular character, ‘The Local Gossip’.

In addition, the iconic Mickey Joe Harte will take to the stage in each city getting crowds on their feet with his crowd-pleasers ‘We’ve Got The World Tonight’ and ‘Teenage Kicks’.

Over 25 Irish gin and whiskey brands drinks brands are already scheduled to attend the 2019 instalments in each city including Drumshambo Gunpowder Gin, Garnish Island Gin, Bertha’s Revenge Gin, Beara Ocean Gin, West Cork Whiskey, Teelings Whiskey and Hide Whiskey.

Keen to provide an enjoyable yet mature experience, festival organisers have set the event for over-23s. In addition, attendees can pre-book tables and enjoy table service from the event’s staff. The concept also caters to corporate bookings.

The ‘Spirit of the City’ concept is the brainchild of Cork-based, Main Stage Events, Ireland’s newest entertainment company founded in 2018 by former teacher and serial entrepreneur, Kevin Collins, and acclaimed event technician, Des Mahon. The Spirit of the City concept will also visit Limerick for the first time this June and return to Cork in April.

Commenting on the company’s plans for its ‘Spirit of the City’ brand in 2019, Collins said: “We are really excited to add Waterford to the portfolio as it’s a city steeped in history and famed for its local suppliers."

“Ireland’s love of quality food and drink is growing and growing. For a small country, we have some of the best gin, whiskey, beer and food producers in the world and this is equally matched by our passionate hospitality and entertainment talent. Spirit of the City is all about bringing these elements together in a weekend of celebration and exploration in Ireland’s best-loved cities."

“While Spirit of the City is particularly exciting for gin and whiskey lovers, the wide programme of activity makes it perfect for the culturally curious too. Last year, we welcomed over 2,000 people across three-days in Cork but this year, we’re set to make a bigger impact to Ireland’s entertainment landscape by adding Waterford and Limerick and adding fresh talent such as Bernard Casey."

“We’re expecting over 8,000 across the three cities."

“As the brand grows, we look forward to adding more Irish cities to the portfolio, with work already underway to add Dublin for 2020. We believe we have created a concept that is truly unique combining cocktails, culture, craic and a strong sense of Irish-ness by celebrating both local produce and talent.”

Tickets to Spirit of the City Waterford are on sale now from www.spiritofthecity.ie, with tickets priced at €19.00 excluding booking fee. To keep up to date with programme updates and to join in the conversation, follow @spiritofthecity on social media.