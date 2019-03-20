Politics students at Down Syndrome Ireland Waterford tell us what makes them happy to mark World Down Syndrome Day

Politics students at Down Syndrome Ireland MOTE (My Opinion My Vote) class in Waterford tell waterfordlive.ie about their lives and what makes them happy to mark World Down Syndrome Day which takes place tomorrow March 21. Between working, studying and pastimes such as swimming, bowling, dancing, acting and "eating out in fancy restaurants", it's a packed schedule for the students at DSI.

Andrew Gallagher

My name is Andrew John Gallagher. l am 42 and l live in Passage East Co. Waterford. I live with my dad and I have a twin sister Andrea. She has three children. I have a dog called Woody.

I work in McDonalds on Thursdays and Friday. I have been there for eleven years. I go to D.S.I. MOTE class and I study about politics. I also have work Skills class to help me learn about different jobs.

I go bowling and swimming. I am also a Man Utd fan. Getting paid on Friday makes me happy. Spending time with niece and nephews also makes me happy.

Claire Murphy

My name is Claire Murphy and I am from Dunbell Co. Kilkenny. In my family I have 4 sisters and my Mammy and Daddy. I go to D.S.I. Mote class in Waterford. I study about politics.

I also I have Work Skills class, to help me get a job. I go swimming with the Special Olympics. I enjoy running and I like music.

I enjoy cooking and baking I love digital photography and I am very interested in technology. I like doing art, I enjoy walking and I like watching TV.I like listening to pop music it makes me my happy. My favourite band is Westlife.



Elaine Hearne

My name Elaine Hearne and I am from Bunmahon Co. Waterford. I am 39. I have three sisters and three brothers I have lots of nieces and nephews.

I work in a grocery store stacking shelves and doing deliveries. I study about politics in Mote class in D.S.I. Waterford.

I enjoy swimming and go to the gym three times a week. I love babysitting my nieces and nephews and like going out shopping. Going on sunny holidays makes me happy. I love spending time with my family.



Jean Fenton

My name is Jean Fenton and l live in Cappoquin Co. Waterford. I go to D.S.I. MOTE class. I study about politics and I also have Work Skills class to help me get a job.

I enjoy writing and colouring. I act with the Hustle Hub in Dungarvan. We do plays, sing and dance. I love watching the soaps. My favourite is Eastenders and Fair City.

Going to the cinema and getting nachos and cheese and a diet coke makes me happy.

John Mulligan

My Name is John Gerard Mulligan and I am 32. I live in Kilmacow. I have my mam and dad and I have a brother and sister. I work in Lloyds Hairdressers on Thursdays. I do work experience in Parkside Belmount on Friday.

I go to D.S.I. MOTE class where I study about politics. I go to Work Skills class where I learn about working and different jobs. I go to dance class and swimming. I go to Arch Club every Thursday night in Tramore.

Going bowling with my friends and having coffee in Costa makes me happy.



Kenneth Butler

My name is Kenneth Butler. I live in Ballyneale, Clonea Power, Co Waterford. In my family I have three brothers and one sister and Mam and Dad.

I work in the Ann le Roy centre in Dungarvan. I work in the dining room. I go to D.S.I. MOTE class. I study about politics. I also have a Work Skills class that helps me to find work.

I enjoy listening to country music and tune into John O’Shea every Sunday. I like vintage cars and local history. Going to country music concerts makes me really happy. Eating out in fancy restaurants and going to chillax with my friends also makes me happy.