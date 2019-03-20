Huge excitement as Jake Carter visits Waterford school

There was a great deal of excitement when Jake Carter dropped into Presentation Secondary School in Waterford last week.

The RTÉ Dancing with the Stars 2018 winner, who has quickly developed a name for himself as the next big thing on the Irish pop music scene, wowed the students and teachers alike with his songs, answered questions from the girls, and posed for photos.

Everyone at the school enjoyed the visit and were in agreement that it was a wonderful start to the bank holiday weekend that lay ahead.

WaterfordLive.ie will giving away two tickets in the coming days to see Jake Carter live at Theatre Royal.

Spotlight on the Student Council

The student council at the school provides a "student voice" to over 40 students across the student body, who meet on a monthly basis to discuss a wide range of current issues and initiatives. These representatives hold office for one academic year and are elected by their peers, with two reps nominated and elected from every class in the school.

The student council is a very active group and has had a very busy year. Last term, they engaged in a wide range of projects such as conducting research into the installation of student water fountains, the introduction of a new PE uniform, the reduction of single use plastics, the introduction of a sports day and the organisation of a cultural day. They also conducted an extensive review of the menu provided in the students canteen and were central to the organisation of the Nano Nagle Tercentenary celebration in November. The refurbishment of the 6th year lunch and social area was also a very successful project undertaken by this dynamic group of students.

Congratulations to chairperson Chloe Barry and her team on an excellent year’s work.