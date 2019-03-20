NEWS
Best Waterford restaurants announced at Munster Regional Final
The Munster Regional Final for the 2019 Irish Restaurant Awards took place at the Strand Hotel, Limerick, on Wednesday night where awards were presented to the country’s leading chefs, restaurants and pubs.
Over 550 people attended the third of four regional events on Wednesday, where the top establishments in each county were named.
Speaking at the awards, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) Adrian Cummins said: “Now in their 11th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland, as well as recognising the teams behind these establishments and the hard work and dedication that they put in. With well over 90,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever.
“Ireland may be a small country, but it boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs. From the comfort of traditional Irish food to exploring the world though exotic world cuisine, the Irish restaurant industry has much to offer. We have an appreciation for what we eat and where our food comes from, as well as the dedication of those working in the food industry.”
All of those who won at county level will now compete for the regional and All-Ireland titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin, on May 13.
Best Restaurant – sponsored by Tindall Wine Merchants
Clare: Wild Honey Inn
Cork: Ichigo Ichie
Kerry: Mulcahys
Tipperary: Dooks Fine Foods Fethard
Waterford: The Tannery Restaurant
Limerick: 1826 Adare
Best Chef – sponsored by Nisbets
Clare: Aidan McGrath of Wild Honey Inn
Cork: Ahmet Dede of Mews Restaurant
Kerry: Gorka Arrieta of Sol y Sombra Tapas Bar and Restaurant
Tipperary: Dermot Bannon of The Old Convent
Waterford: Peter Everett of Everrett's Restaurant
Limerick: Wade Murphy of 1826 Adare
Best Newcomer
Clare: Little Fox
Cork: Restaurant Chestnut
Kerry: Solas Tapas and Wine Bar
Tipperary: KYOTO
Waterford: Everett's Restaurant
Limerick: Rift Coffee
Best Hotel and Guesthouse – sponsored by AIB Merchant Services
Clare: Gregans Castle Hotel
Cork: Adrift Restaurant at Dunmore House Hotel
Kerry: Lakeside Restaurant at Carrig Country House
Tipperary: The Old Convent
Waterford: The House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel
Limerick: The River Restaurant at the Limerick Strand
Best Restaurant Manager– sponsored by BWG Food Service
Clare: Kate Sweeney of the Wild Honey Inn
Cork: Elaine Fleming of Restaurant Chestnut
Kerry: Cliodhna Foley of Sol y Sombra Tapas Bar and Restaurant
Tipperary: Christine Ganon of The Old Convent
Waterford: Kamila Bystrzonowska of Momo Restaurant
Limerick: John Edward Joyce of The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge
Best Customer Service – sponsored by Lockton
Clare: Gregans Castle Hotel
Cork: Ballyvolane House
Kerry: Castlewood House
Tipperary: Lava Rock Restaurant
Waterford: Momo Restaurant
Limerick: The East Room at Plassey House
Best Café – sponsored by Illy
Clare: Hazel Mountain Chocolate
Cork: Good Day Deli
Kerry: Maison Gourmet
Tipperary: Ponaire Coffee Roastery and Bar
Waterford: Coach House Coffee
Limerick: Hook & Ladder
Pub of the Year – sponsored by Jameson Caskmates
Clare: McHugh’s Bar
Cork: Levis Corner House
Kerry: Foxy Johns
Tipperary: Jim O’ the Mill
Waterford: An Uisce Beatha
Limerick: Mother Macs
Best Wine Experience – sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum
Clare: Dromoland Castle
Cork: The Black Pig
Kerry: Sol y Sombra Tapas Bar & Restaurant
Tipperary: Chez Hans
Waterford: La Boheme Restaurant & Winebar
Limerick: Adare Manor
Best Gastro Pub – sponsored by Elavon
Clare: Pot Duggan’s Pub
Cork: O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill
Kerry: Gastrobar at the Glenbeigh Hotel
Tipperary: Mikey Ryan's Bar and Kitchen
Waterford: Geoff's Cafe Bar
Limerick: Collins Bar Dooradoyle
Best World Cuisine
Clare: Tulsi
Cork: Iyer’s
Kerry: Lily House Thai and Chinese Restaurant
Tipperary: Befani’s
Waterford: KYOTO
Limerick: Taikichi
Best “Free From” – sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free
Clare: Peckish
Cork: Market Lane
Kerry: Bookstop Café
Tipperary: Jenny's Kitchen
Waterford: GROW HQ
Limerick: Copia Green
Best Kids Size Me
Clare: JP Clarke’s
Cork: The Spitjack
Kerry: Yummy Café Market
Tipperary: Tuscanny Bistro
Waterford: No. 9 Café
Limerick: Coqbull
Best Local Food Hero – sponsored by Rewarding Times
Clare: Birgitta Hedin Curtin of Burren Smokehouse
Cork: Eddie Attwell of Garnish Restaurant
Kerry: Chad Byrne of Chef Collab
Tipperary: Lucy Lambe of The Green Sheep
Waterford: Colin Jephson of Ardkeen Quality Food Store
Limerick: Tom Flavin of the Strand Hotel Limerick
Best Local Food Hero, Munster – sponsored by Rewarding Times
Chad Byrne of Chef Collab
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – sponsored by Odaios
Clare: Kierans Kitchen
Cork: PILGRIM'S
Kerry: No. 35 Restaurant
Tipperary: Dooks Fine Foods Fethard
Waterford: Seagull Bakery
Limerick: The East Room at Plassey House
Best Casual Dining – sponsored by Just Eat
Clare: Linnane’s Lobster Bar
Cork: Elbow Lane Brew and Smoke House
Kerry: Alfie’s at the Ashe
Tipperary: O’Neills Bistro
Waterford: Bodega
Limerick: La Cucina Centro
