Waterford students exhibit project ideas in Croke Park

CBS Dungarvan, County Waterford, students James Power, Conor Coward, David Flynn, Oisín Downey and David Condon were among 31 groups who exhibited their project ideas for the Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition to a panel of judges in Croke Park, Dublin.

Organised by Irish Angus Producer Group, ABP and Kepak, the initiative challenges students to rear a number of Irish Angus Cross calves for 18 months as part of their Leaving Certificate agricultural science project. The five schools who have demonstrated the best understanding of the project will be announced in April and will be presented with their calves at the National Ploughing Championships in September.